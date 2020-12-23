Gov. McMaster not expected to lift ‘Last Call’ restriction for restaurants and bars in renewed executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokesman for Governor Henry McMaster’s office tells News 2 a renewed executive order will be issued before midnight Wednesday regarding COVID-19.

His office said the Governor does not anticipate ending the ‘Last Call’ order in the renewed executive order, which restricts the sale of alcohol after 11:00 p.m.

News 2 will provide details of the executive order once it has been released.

McMaster’s spokesman also said he is “feeling well” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

