Gov. McMaster officially nominates Peter McCoy to serve as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board of directors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster officially nominated former U.S. Attorney and State Representative Peter McCoy to serve as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board of directors on Wednesday.

“It is my honor to nominate Peter McCoy to serve as chairman of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors,” said Gov. McMaster.

Gov. McMaster said he believes McCoy is the right person for the job while the General Assembly determines Santee Cooper’s fate.

“I am confident that he is the right man to protect our state’s ratepayers and taxpayers, to bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the Board of Directors, and to lead Santee Cooper fairly and honestly while the General Assembly determines its fate,” he said.

McCoy, a former State House representative, headed the House committee that investigated the failed nuclear reactor project which Santee Cooper was part of. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina when SCE&G executives were prosecuted in the V.C. Summer project.

“I’m here today to except the nomination from the governor and thank him for his confidence and trust placed in me,” said McCoy during Wednesday’s announcement.

“If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed by the South Carolina Senate, I pledge to the people of South Carolina – specifically to the ratepayers of South Carolina – that I will put my heart and my soul into this operation,” McCoy said.

The House in January agreed to reopen bids for a private company to buy the state-owned utility and replace the entire board that runs the company.

McCoy said his preference is to sell Santee Cooper, but the status quo at the state-owned utility is “unacceptable even in the short term,” said McCoy.

He told Gov. McMaster that he will not push specific sale or reform of Santee Cooper.

“I have to go into this decision being able to analyze decisions myself, and in the end a decision doesn’t come down to me. It’s not my decision. I jokingly said to my friends if I’m lucky enough to be confirmed by the Senate this is going to be a decision the legislature has to make,” he stated.

McCoy will have to be confirmed by the Senate before he officially becomes chairman of the board.

“There are good choices, there are better choices and at times there is the absolute best choice, and that choice is Peter McCoy,” said S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas. “I know firsthand from working with him that he is a strong advocate of transparency and he is exactly the type of individual that can bring the cultural shift that Santee Cooper needs. There is no better man for this job.”