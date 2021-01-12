Gov. McMaster orders all flags over state buildings be lowered to honor life of fallen Marion County deputy

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday.

The order, which will be in place from sunrise to sunset on January 13th, is to honor Deputy Jonathan David Price of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Deputy Price, 29, was one of two people killed in the crash on Maiden Down Road and Jackson Road.

Gov. McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the State similarly be flown at half-staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES