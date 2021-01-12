Gov. McMaster orders all flags over state buildings be lowered to honor life of fallen Marion County deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday.

The order, which will be in place from sunrise to sunset on January 13th, is to honor Deputy Jonathan David Price of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Deputy Price, 29, was one of two people killed in the crash on Maiden Down Road and Jackson Road.

Gov. McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the State similarly be flown at half-staff.