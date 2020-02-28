Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Sumter County deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen deputy.

Sumter County deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice with other deputies when the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputies. Gillette was killed after being struck in the chest by that suspect.

Gov. McMaster says flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in tribute to Cpl. Gillette.

He also requested that all flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the state also be flown at half-staff.

A visitation and funeral will be held for Cpl. Gillette on Sunday. The visitation will take place at the Sumter County Civic Center on West Liberty Street at 2:00 p.m. and a funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m.