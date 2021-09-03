Gov. McMaster orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor former State Rep. Lucille Whipper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags atop the State House to be lowered to honor former State Rep. Lucille Whipper, who passed away last week following a brief hospitalization.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, September 4 in recognition of Whipper’s ‘extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina,’ according to Gov. McMaster’s office.

Gov. McMaster is also requesting that flags over state buildings and the buildings of political subdivisions of South Carolina also be flown at half-staff.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at the Sottile Theatre in Charleston. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will be held at noon.

News 2 will livestream the funeral at counton2.com.