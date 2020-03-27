Gov. McMaster orders people traveling to SC from ‘hotspots’ to self-quarantine for 14 days or face penalty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued an executive order for people traveling to the state from area identified as hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. McMaster said travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days – two weeks – upon arrival in the state. Some of the hotspots were identified as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the city of New Orleans.

He said failure to comply with the order will result in criminal penalty including 30 days in jail or $1,000 fine.

Regarding a statewide ‘stay at home’ order, Gov. McMaster said all options are still on the table but said he believes South Carolina is acting responsibly and adhering to orders against gathering in large groups.

Gov. McMaster said there is nothing other states are including in their stay at home orders that have not already been addressed in South Carolina.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell announced 86 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 539. She also announced four new deaths associated with the virus, bringing that total to 13.

The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Florence, Richland, Kershaw and Greenville counties.

“Yesterday we reported on a shortage of chemicals needed to perform testing on COVID-19 nationwide, and within South Carolina, including at our DHEC public health laboratory,” said epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “But since that time, our innovative public health laboratory team has been able to recreate a component of our extraction supplies that was on backorder and resume testing late yesterday.”

“The vendor supply arrived this morning and currently the public health lab is working through a backlog of approximately 1800 samples waiting to be tested,” Bell added.

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and away from other people. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.