COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

Gov. McMaster said the state will file motions by the end of day “so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately” and will “begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also released a statement saying, “I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.”

He went on to say, “This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”