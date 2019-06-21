Gov. McMaster releases Freedom of Information Act study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Back in 2017, Governor Henry McMaster made transparency of state agencies a priority.

Over the past 2 years, the office of inspector general has studied 35 statewide agencies to see if the agencies are complying with the state’s open records law.

On Thursday, a study of those executive agencies has been released.

The report looked at how state agencies are complying to a new state law expanding procedures to obtain vital information from agencies.

The law, which passed in 2017, requires limited fees for open records requests and for agencies to respond to a request within 10 days compared to 15 before this law passed.

“Every citizen who wants to inquire and make up their own minds need to have access to the info to help them make up their own minds on exactly how that agency, at any level, is operating and it’s important to have rules to go by.” Governor Henry McMaster

The report found that two thirds of the state’s agencies are responding to open records requests within the time frame designated by law.

The governor also issued an executive order calling for all cabinet agencies to submit a similar review to him by the end of the year.