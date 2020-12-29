Gov. McMaster releases statement on New Year’s Eve celebrations amid pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday released a statement about New Year’s Eve celebrations as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

“South Carolina’s businesses, restaurants, manufacturers, and public facilities have remained open for safe and secure operation due to the reasonable and measured actions that have been taken,” he said. “South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings.”

In his statement, Gov. McMaster issued a reminder that attendance at indoor and outdoor events cannot exceed 250 people or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.

Exempt from the rule are events that have been reviewed and approved in advance by the South Carolina Department of Commerce. You can find a comprehensive list of approved events by clicking here.

Gov. McMaster has been isolating after contracting the virus before the Christmas holiday. While he felt mild symptoms, the Governor’s office told News 2 that he is “feeling great” and will end his isolation on the 31st.