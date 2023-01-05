COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson vowed to fight the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the 6-week abortion ban.

The state’s highest court ruled 3-2 to toss out the ban which is also known as the Fetal Heartbeat Act. It was signed into law in 2021 and banned nearly all abortions in the state once cardiac activity was detected.

“Our State Supreme Court has found a right in our Constitution which was never intended by the people of South Carolina. With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error,” Gov. McMaster said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Attorney General Alan Wilson disagreed with the court’s decision and noted his office will work with state lawmakers in finding a new path forward.

“We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s ruling,” he said in a statement. “We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward.”

The court’s decision was released Thursday morning.

South Carolina law currently bans abortion at 20 weeks into pregnancy.