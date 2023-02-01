CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the early 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan declared a “war on drugs.” One of his battles was fought in South Carolina.

Known as the “gentlemen smugglers” because of their college educations and aversion to violence, members of a drug kingpin in South Carolina were accused of smuggling hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana and hashish into the United States from South America and the Middle East.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was serving as U.S. Attorney 40 years ago when he was placed in charge of stopping the drug ring.

McMaster played a key role in the formation of the first federal drug task force, which for the first time, combined investigators from multiple federal agencies – known as Operation Jackpot.

Agencies included the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Customs, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Customs Patrol.

The task force used newly enacted federal civil forfeiture laws to combat drug smugglers by seizing assets like homes, cars, money, and boats.

“Nobody ever duplicated it because there was so much resistance to all the federal agencies working together as equal members on the team,” recalled McMaster. “They all had their different procedures and didn’t want to be interrupted or confused or overlapped. But we were able to make it happen in South Carolina, and it worked very well.”

Indeed, Operation Jackpot was a success – more than 100 drug smugglers were captured and convicted between 1983 and 1986 from around the world. One was arrested as recently as 2007.