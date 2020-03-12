Gov McMaster requests immediate release of emergency funds for DHEC use

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster sent a letter to the SC Legislature on Thursday, requesting the immediate release of surplus funds.

The $45 million would come from the 2019-2020 Contingency Reserve Fund and would be given to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) “for its coordination of the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 virus.”

Any funds not used by DHEC would be returned to the Contingency Reserve Fund, according to the Governor’s office.

Governor McMaster reasoned that in order to adequately prepare for the “variety of contingencies and situations” that DHEC may face, the agency must “identify and secure – in advance- the necessary resources, equipment, and personnel to successfully address these contingencies.”

There has been no word yet on whether the Statehouse will approve the request.