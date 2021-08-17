Gov. McMaster requests info on any South Carolinians that remain in Afghanistan

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken requesting information on any South Carolinians that remain in Afghanistan as the country falls to the Taliban.

McMaster asked Blinken for “assistance determining how many South Carolinians remain in Afghanistan, as well as their current status with the Department of State.”

He also requested details on the evacuation plans for those individuals.

McMaster offered “assistance from the State of South Carolina” to the extent that Blinken deems helpful.

While the United States began evacuating citizens last week, thousands of Americans remain in the country.

The 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg was deployed to gain control of the airport in Kabul and execute the safe evacuation of Americans, allies, and vulnerable Afghans.

Read the full letter below: