Gov. McMaster, S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee will meet to discuss coronavirus preparedness plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will lead a meeting of the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus on Monday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed on Friday that there are no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Carolina, however, DHEC has taken proactive steps to protect the health of the public. Those steps include:

Developed tools for the investigation of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and provided training to epidemiology staff across the state to investigate and report cases.

Communicated information to hospital laboratories, infection preventionists, and physicians to keep them informed about how to identify and report possible cases to DHEC.

Communicated information regarding the virus and prevention resources to hospitals, businesses, schools and state agencies across the state.

Developed this webpage to provide information and other resources about COVID-19 for the public.

Held an informational briefing for legislators and reporters on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina on Jan. 29, 2020.

Held a teleconference for hospital public information officers (PIOs) on Jan. 31, 2020.

Provided an update for hospital executives at the South Carolina Hospital Association annual meeting on Feb. 5, 2020.

Briefed the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina on Feb. 13, 2020.

Held a teleconference for South Carolina university and college PIOs on Feb. 14, 2020.

The Public Health Emergency Plan Committee Committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”

Monday’s meeting will take place at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.