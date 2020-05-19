Gov. McMaster, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham to participate in News 2 Town Hall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to answer your questions about how the state is handling the pandemic and its impact on you.

“South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered” town hall event with state and local leaders will air on News 2 and it will stream live at counton2.com at 7:00 p.m.

You will hear from key players like Governor Henry McMaster, who sat down with News 2’s Brendan Clark to answer your questions.

During his interview on Monday, Gov. McMaster said South Carolina did everything right.

“We didn’t shut down as quickly as some others did. Some others went too far, too fast. Others were too late,” he said. “I think we did what was just right and I think we’re coming out of it right and the numbers that we’re seeing seem to indicate that we did the right thing.”

He also spoke about making sure South Carolinians receive unemployment benefits and helping businesses who are struggling to stay open.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will also answer your questions along with State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, and Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.

South Carolina Responds: Your Questions Answered airs at 7:00 p.m. on News 2 and counton2.com.