COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday.

The address comes just weeks after the governor was sworn into his second full term, which in the end would make him South Carolina’s longest-serving governor.

Gov. McMaster will share his accomplishments – likely boasting about major economic development and the widening of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia – and he will hit on familiar themes prior to laying out his goals for the year before the General Assembly at the State House on the evening of January 25.

News 2 will provide a livestream of that address at counton2.com.

Democrats have not yet announced who will deliver the response to Gov. McMaster’s address.