Gov. McMaster shows up for jury duty

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reported for jury duty, declining a chance to be excused because of his age and position.

The State reported that McMaster was simply known as Juror 312 during the Monday screening process where potential jurors answered questions.

McMaster, an attorney, said it is your duty to serve on a jury.

While he was part of the jury pool for several possible trials that could take place this week, it doesn’t mean that McMaster will eventually be picked for a jury