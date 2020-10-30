Gov. McMaster signs bill allowing fire departments to apply for funding grants

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA)- Fire departments across the state are now looking toward the future with more hope after Governor McMaster signed a new bill to fund station necessities.

It was all smiles, under masks of course, on Thursday after Governor McMaster put his John Hancock on the V-Safe bill.

This bill secured 4.2 million dollars in grant money for qualifying fire stations to use on different necessities like equipment, training, fire trucks and volunteers.

It’s a huge need in the state a lot of these fire stations were scraping by for basic needs through fundraisers.

Governor McMaster says he’s honored to do this for our first responders.

“You know how expensive the clothes they wear, the pants, the coats and the backpacks. I think the chief said that was about $8,000 a package right there what I just said,” Governor McMaster said. “So this will help, and it will help our rural areas be strong, be safe.”

Departments who qualify will be given $30,000.

They will have to reapply after three years for additional funding.