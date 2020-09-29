Gov. McMaster signs bill to support firefighters with cancer, labels it as an occupational disease

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill Tuesday that will support firefighters that have been diagnosed with cancer, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The bill makes it so that a cancer diagnosis is considered an occupational disease so firefighters can receive workers compensation.

Studies show firefighters are twice as likely to develop cancer, and more aggressive types of cancer. They’re also diagnosed at an earlier age, according to previous reporting.

Studies also show carcinogens enter into firefighters bodies through their lungs and skin, and house fires are more like hazmat events because of the plastics and synthetics in homes today.

Midway Fire rescue shared the news on their twitter saying “Today, Governor Henry McMaster signed the S1071 Firefighter Cancer Benefit Plan into law! We can’t thank everyone enough for their hard work! We did it!”