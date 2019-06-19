Gov. McMaster signs first-ever Internet Safety Pledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the first-ever Internet Safety Pledge on Wednesday.

The pledge calls on governors to ensure the aggressive enforcement of existing state laws preventing the sexual exploitation of children online, while advancing public policies preventing the sexual exploitation of children.

“It is high time for us to raise the awareness to alert all the parents, all of those in the state, of this great threat that faces all of us, particularly our children,” he said after signing the pledge.

Governor McMaster plans to circulate the pledge to fellow governors in all 50 states and U.S. territories.