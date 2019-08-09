Gov. McMaster signs new animal cruelty legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new law in South Carolina aims to help end animal cruelty and improve the quality of life for animals.

The bill, signed by Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday, requires magistrate be trained in animal cruelty.

It also lowers the waiting period for adopting strays to make the adoption process faster.

“There are a lot of great things about South Carolina and this is one of them. The way we treat our animals is a reflection of how we treat each other and what we think is important. They treat us well and when animals are happy, people are happy.” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

The bill also gives money from state neuter license plates to poorer counties.

Those counties must then use that money for spay or neuter vouchers to those who cannot otherwise afford the procedure.