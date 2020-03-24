Gov. McMaster: South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster says all schools in South Carolina will remain closed through the month of April as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The governor and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released a joint statement on Tuesday announcing schools will remain closed through next month.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

Gov. McMaster issued an Executive Order on March 15th closing public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31st.

He will issue an additional order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April in the coming days.

McMaster’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.