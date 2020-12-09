Gov. McMaster, state health officials to discuss COVID-19 response during Wednesday press conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s on-going response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While details about the news conference are unknown, it’s likely Gov. McMaster and health leaders will discuss the plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, the rise in cases, and being safe ahead of the Christmas holiday.

More than 2,000 cases in South Carolina have been reported each day since December 4th.

Wednesday’s news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia. News 2 will both air the conference live and stream it on our website.