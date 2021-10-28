Gov. McMaster suggests $500M in virus money for water, sewer work

In this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. Top Republicans are battling school districts in their own states’ urban, heavily Democratic areas over whether students should be required to mask up as they head back to school. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster wants to put $500 million of federal COVID-19 relief money toward fixing and improving water systems across South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster announced his idea Thursday and said wants to give priority to rural and smaller systems.

He says modern clean drinking water and sewer system is vital to both citizens and to bring in businesses.

The $500 million is part of about $2.4 billion in pandemic relief money that the state can spend.

The General Assembly will make the final decision on where the money goes.

Lawmakers have suggested having a local match for water improvements, but McMaster says that isn’t in his proposal.