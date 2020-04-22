Gov. McMaster, Superintendent of Education Spearman to make education announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman are expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about returning to schools.

A decision will be made from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia at 11:00 a.m.

Earlier this week, Spearman said distance learning has worked well for most students, but admitted it has been difficult and stressful at times for parents, teachers and students.

Spearman said she surveyed all of the district superintendents in the state, and most said they did not think it’s in the best interest to go back to school for the remainder of the school year.

“The average size of our schools in South Carolina is about 700 students. We have some very small schools, particularly some very small charter schools, but generally about 700. They go up to as high as Wando High School that has over 4,000 students. On a school bus, you have 75, 78 students on a bus, so it’s almost impossible to do good social distancing,” she said, “So, we certainly understand that, and all of that is being taken into consideration, and I believe that a very good decision will be made and will be announced this week.”

She went on to say, “We’re taking into consideration all students, but again, I will commit to you that the governor and I both understand the severity of this, and we are weighing that risk to come back in for just a few weeks.”

News 2 will carry that announcement on-air and online. You can watch the press conference in this story at 11:00 a.m. or by clicking or tapping here.