Gov. McMaster to deliver PPE to some school districts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to deliver personal protective equipment to schools throughout South Carolina this week.

The Department of Administration will streamline the purchase and distribution of PPE to school districts, according to Gov. McMaster’s office. Each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.

Gov. McMaster will be joined by local legislative leaders for each announcement, which will take place Wednesday in Anderson, Thursday in Lugoff, and Friday in Johnsonville.