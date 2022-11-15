COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting at the Statehouse on Sunday.

“The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Gov. McMaster. “It is the ideal way to join together with South Carolinians from across our great state to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.”

South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrived in Columbia earlier this month.

The 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be decorated with more than 13,000 LED lights while the Columbia Garden Club and the Garden Club of South Carolina will hang 900 ornaments on its branches in time for the lighting.

The state’s official Christmas tree comes from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, North Carolina. This is the first time the state’s tree was grown close to home – last year’s tree came from Maryland.

The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will take place near the north steps on Sunday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m.