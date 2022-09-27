COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency management officials will hold a Tuesday afternoon briefing on Hurricane Ian.

Gov. McMaster is expected to update the public on how the state is preparing for the storm and its potential impacts on South Carolina.

That briefing will take place in Columbia at 4:00 p.m. News 2 will provide live coverage on-air and online.

As of 11:00 a.m., Hurricane Ian was a Category 3 storm packing 115 mph sustained winds. The storm, which made landfall in La Coloma, Cuba early Tuesday morning, is expected to make a second landfall in the Tampa Bay area as a major storm.

Ian will likely bring heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated thunderstorms and tornadoes to South Carolina this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch for portions of the Lowcountry.

