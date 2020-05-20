Gov. McMaster to lift restrictions on attractions and recreational sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced he is lifting restrictions on attractions and youth and adult recreational sports in the coming days.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said attraction facilities will be allowed to reopen across the state on Friday, May 22nd, which include zoos, museums, aquariums, historic buildings and sites, waterparks, amusement park rides, go-kart tracks, bingo facilities, mini-golf and more.

Youth and adult sporting leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30th with competitive play resuming on June 15th.

For specific guidelines related to youth and adult sports leagues, click here.

According to the release, the governor did not take any action prohibiting day camps in the state. The Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for those planning to hold camps this summer.