Gov. McMaster to likely nominate Peter McCoy as chair of Santee Cooper’s board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to nominate former U.S. District Attorney Peter McCoy to chair Santee Cooper’s board, according to The State, one of South Carolina’s top newspapers.

In a report on Tuesday, The State noted that McCoy’s name was mentioned during a call with state senators as being the next chairman for the state-owned utility’s board.

As U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, McCoy worked to prosecute those involved in the downfall of the VC Summer nuclear reactor project, which was led by SCANA and included participation from Santee Cooper.

State lawmakers have since been looking for a new private owner for Santee Cooper.

The House in January agreed to reopen bids for a private company to buy the state-owned utility and replace the entire board that runs the company.

There is no word on when Gov. McMaster will release the announcement. News 2 reached out to Gov. McMaster’s office, but they would not comment on the matter.