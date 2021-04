South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to announce a major sporting event is coming to South Carolina during a press conference Friday morning.

The governor will be joined by South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish for the announcement which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Details about this sporting event were not immediately released.

News 2 will stream that announcement live in the story.