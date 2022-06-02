CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast.

Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal.

The governor will start his so-called ‘hurricane fly around exercise’ in Horry County early Friday morning before traveling to the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North Charleston at noon.

He will end the trip in Beaufort County where he’ll talk about seasonal storm preps later in the afternoon.

Gov. McMaster declared this week as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week urging residents to prepare early for the season. Hurricane season began June 1; peak hurricane season typically happens in mid-August through September.

Download the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide with tips to help your family before, during, and after the storm.