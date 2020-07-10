WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to provide update on SC’s response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.c. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a briefing Friday morning on the state’s response to COVID-19.

State health officials are expected to join Gov. McMaster for his update from the Statehouse at 11:00 a.m.

South Carolina has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks with 1,723 new cases reported on Thursday, a total of 50,548, and 22 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

News 2 will carry the briefing online in this story, or by clicking here, at 11:00 a.m.