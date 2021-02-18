Gov. McMaster to sign Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law Thursday afternoon.

The signing comes hours after the S.C. House voted 74 to 39 to officially pass the bill (S.1).

Once signed into law, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy.

There are exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal anomalies.

The bill passed in the Senate last month.

When deliberations on the bill began on the House floor Wednesday, nearly all Democrats walked out of the chamber.

They held a press conference voicing their opposition to the legislation.

Some of them returned to the chamber after the press conference as House Republicans spoke on the bill.

No changes were made to the bill on the floor before the bill was given second reading.

Various groups have indicated they will challenge the ban in court once it becomes law.