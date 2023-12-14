COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will undergo a minor heart procedure Friday morning, according to his office.

The governor’s office said McMaster will be put under general aesthesia to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, commonly known as an intermittent irregular heartbeat.

“The paroxysmal atrial fibrillation was first discovered and treated by Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, the governor’s cardiologist, on April 27, 2022, when Governor McMaster was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear suffered while playing tennis with the First Lady,” a news release states.

The elective procedure is “relatively simple,” according to Dr. Epps, who added that the 76-year-old governor has “had an extensive cardiac workup” and “has very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

The outpatient procedure is slated to begin around 8 a.m. and last two to three hours. McMaster is expected to be released from the hospital and return home shortly after.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has been notified of the elective procedure, according to the governor’s office. The state constitution allows the lieutenant governor to act as the governor and take executive action in an emergency is the governor is temporarily disabled.

This story is developing.