COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will call on the General Assembly to increase penalties for illegal gun possession and pass bond reform.

It comes just days after six people were shot following two fights that broke out during a “senior skip day” beach gathering Friday afternoon on Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, and other local officials will join Gov. McMaster at the State House on Tuesday morning.

They are expected to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that increases criminal penalties for illegal gun possession and to pass bond reform before the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Two people, a 16 year old and 18 year old, were detained while coming off the beach after that shooting and later arrested.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm. The other is charged with possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Chief Cornett said during an emergency council meeting that their involvement in the shooting is unclear, but the investigation is ongoing.