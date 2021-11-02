Gov. McMaster wants to use pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about his plan to spend $500 million from COVID-19 federal relief money to improve and build new water systems in the state during a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Great Falls, S.C. The General Assembly will get the final say on how to spend the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief money. (Tracy Kimball/The Herald via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs.

The governor’s s senior education advisor and the president of the state’s 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement.

They say if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction.