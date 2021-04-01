Gov. McMaster working to strengthen emergency supply chain, recruit pharmaceutical companies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday issued Executive Order 2021-17, an initiative meant to strengthen the emergency supply chain in South Carolina.

The order “directs the Department of Commerce to enhance recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in South Carolina and directs state agencies to focus procurement efforts of medicines, medical devices, and medical supplies on those made in South Carolina.”

McMaster says that the effort will protect the state from ever again experiencing the kind of supply chain disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when South Carolina was one of many states and countries competing for necessary items like masks and gloves produced elsewhere.

“This last year has made it very clear that relying on China for life-saving medical supplies is a risk we can no longer afford, and South Carolina can lead the way when it comes to bringing the manufacturing of those products back home to the United States,” McMaster said. “By successfully recruiting pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing companies to invest and locate here, we will bring good, high-paying jobs for our people and reliable access to the critical supplies we may need in an emergency.”

Specifically, the order calls on the SC Department of Commerce to:

Prioritize and enhance ongoing economic development and recruitment efforts by identifying, encouraging, and incentivizing pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers, both international and domestic, to locate research, development, and production facilities within the State of South Carolina.

Develop and execute international and domestic marketing campaigns that promote the State of South Carolina as a global leader in this Sector.

Facilitate, assist, and incentivize growth, expansion, investment, and employment opportunities at existing businesses and industries in the Sector located within the State of South Carolina.

Identify and advocate for statutory or regulatory changes or enhancements to the state’s existing economic development mechanisms for new business and industry investment or expansion in the Sector.

The move is expected to bolster the state economy by creating jobs and injecting additional revenue into existing SC businesses.