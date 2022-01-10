Gov. McMaster’s campaign raises more than $900K in final stretch of 2021

South Carolina Gov, Henry McMaster, left, releases his budget proposal along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, right, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster’s spending proposal includes an income tax cut more than $1 billion for roads and rural water and sewer improvements. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster closed out 2021 by raising more than $900,000 in his bid to remain South Carolina’s leader.

Gov. McMaster, who is running alongside his current Lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette, announced they raised $908,736 during the 4th quarter.

“The team continues months of pace-setting fundraising after reporting the first million-dollar quarter of the gubernatorial cycle in the 3rd quarter of 2021,” his campaign said.

Funding came from more than 2,000 donations and brings the total raised for this election cycle to $4,449,074.

“We see it every day – South Carolinians are excited for what the future holds,” said Campaign Manager Mark Knoop. “They know that conservative leadership is critical to ensure a safe and prosperous future, and our state is on the right track. For South Carolina, the best is yet to come.”