Gov. McMaster’s extension of non-essential businesses that must close goes into effect Monday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – An extension of Governor McMaster’s executive order closing some non-essential businesses will go into effect late Monday afternoon.

Those businesses now ordered to close includes furniture stores, jewelry stores, department stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, clothing and shoe accessory stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book, craft and music stores, luggage and leather goods stores, and home furnishing stores beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Gov. McMaster said the order “does not include hardware stores, firearm retailers, and home improvement stores.”

(CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE PREVIOUS LIST OF NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES)

A second executive order went into effect Friday afternoon, which places a temporary end to short-term rentals for visitors from what the Centers for Disease Control considers “hot spots,” areas where the coronavirus impact is highest.

“No new rentals of those places including hotels, short-term rentals, motels, vacation homes, condominiums, resorts, bed and breakfasts, and timeshare companies,” he said during a briefing Friday afternoon.

The order specifically excludes people from any place that are military, medical, first responders or commercial transport personnel.

Gov. McMaster says state leaders are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our state is not like everyone else’s state,” he said. “Georgia for example has Atlanta – there are more people in Atlanta than there are in South Carolina. The city of New Orleans has become a hotspot in a short amount of time. South Carolina is certainly not New York – every state is different. They have different economies, different resources and different medical facilities. We are taking a deliberate approach to be as aggressive as we can at the right time.”

To those who do not comply with the three or more ban, McMaster said law enforcement has the authority during the state of emergency declaration to disperse crowds and comes with criminal penalties.