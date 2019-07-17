Gov. McMaster’s office speaks out on search for USC president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster’s office is breaking its silence on the search for the next president of the University of South Carolina.

The governor’s communications director said for anyone to suggest the governor did anything improper is “preposterous.”

Last week, the governor contacted board members asking them to vote for General Robert Caslen by last Friday. A trustee claimed McMaster was pressuring the board.

The governor’s office said the governor was within his rights as the ex-officio chairman of the university’s board.

A judge then blocked the vote by issuing a temporary restraining order.

Students and faculty have protested the hiring of Caslen, saying he is not qualified.

The board agreed to start the search over in April.