WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry government could shut down Tuesday night.

Williamsburg County Council is expected to meet for a special called meeting on the proposed budget for the fiscal year that started Monday.

The county said if council does not reach what they call a “favorable resolution,” the county government will shut down until that is reached.

Tuesday night’s special meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. in Kingstree.