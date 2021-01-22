Governor McMaster announces SCNG troops leaving DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday announced that all SC National Guard (SCNG) troops will leave Washington, DC and return home this weekend.

The troops were sent ahead of the January 20 Presidential Inauguration, which had enhanced security measures among potential threats circulating online, and in the wake of the January 6 deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

Credit: Sgt. Brian Calhoun

Credit: Sgt. Brian Calhoun

Around 650 SCNG troops deployed January 15 to supplement the some 25,000 groups assisting local agencies in DC.

SCNG says that troops were sent to assist with “manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events.”