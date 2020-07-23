Governor McMaster comments on constitutionality of Electoral College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster on Thursday commented on the recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit “affirming the constitutionality of South Carolina’s method of appointing presidential electors to the Electoral College.”

South Carolina, like 47 other states and DC, uses the “winner-take-all” approach, which appoints all nine electors to the candidate that receives the most votes in the statewide election.

McMaster, a strict constitutionalist, said that he “[applauds] the Court for rejecting this challenge to a long-standing feature of our electoral process and for recognizing that the Founders intended for these decisions to be made by state legislatures and not by federal courts.”