Governor McMaster declares March Red Cross Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday declared March Red Cross Month.

The organization, which is staffed by over 90% volunteers, has been on the front lines of disasters throughout the state and the country.

McMaster said that over the past year, “as we have all faced unprecedented challenges, the Red Cross was there to help those in need every time. Whether it was responding to home fires, collecting lifesaving blood, opening shelters after storms, or lending a hand to our military.”

Palmetto Red Cross CEO Rod Tolbert said that the month is special because it gives the organization “the chance to celebrate the more than 2,200 volunteers who have adapted, learned new skills, and overcome challenges to make [their] work more possible.”