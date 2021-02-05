Governor McMaster, first lady donate convalescent plasma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster on Friday donated convalescent plasma at the SC Red Cross donation center in Columbia.

The governor and first lady contracted COVID-19 in December and have since recovered, meaning they likely have developed COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibodies taken from the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients are being used to help current COVID-19 patients recover.

Nationwide, there is a shortage of the potentially lifesaving resource. Governor McMaster said that he was happy to be able to help the cause, and encouraged others to do so as well:

“I have had the opportunity to learn a lot about convalescent plasma over the past few months and the important role it plays in helping patients currently battling COVID-19. As a community, we must always look for ways to help each other.”

The first lady echoed his sentiments:

“As our communities continue to deal with COVID-19, the Governor and I wanted to do our part to help those patients with COVID-19. As a proud board member of the Red Cross of South Carolina, we know the work being done is critically important.”

The Red Cross released the following information about who is eligible to donate:

In good health and generally feel well.

Have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom-free and fully recovered from COVID-19.

At least 14 days from last date of symptoms.

Click here for more information, or to schedule an appointment.