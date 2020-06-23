Governor McMaster introduces Palmetto Priority initiative for restaurants during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference addressing rising COVID-19 numbers in the state and best practices for restaurants as they continue to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor McMaster began by asserting that he believes the state does have adequate hospital capacity to handle a spike, and that the best way to control the virus is to have knowledge of how it spreads and how dangerous it is.

He also introduced the Palmetto Priority Initiative, a program to ensure restaurants are adhering to the highest health and safety standards. The SC Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are helping to spearhead the initiative.

Restaurants in compliance with guidelines will be given decals to place in their windows. DHEC will provide verification that the restaurants participating in the program meet guidelines. The public is asked to report violation of any protocols. There will be a “three strikes” rule for violators. On the fourth violation, membership in the program will be revoked.

Governor McMaster said that this approach ensures that officials “are not violating any constitutional limits.”

Requirements include (but are not limited to):