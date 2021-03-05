Governor McMaster lifts mask requirement for most government facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued Executive Order 2021-12, which lifts mask requirements in most government offices, buildings, and facilities.

Buildings or areas “occupied or controlled by agencies, departments, officials, or employees of the Legislative or Judicial Branches” are exempt from the order and “shall be governed by their respective orders, rules, or regulations.”

The SC Department of Administration, in consultation with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is permitted “to promulgate guidelines regarding the use of face coverings in state offices, buildings, and facilities.”

The order “begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.”

Governor McMaster said that “now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely.”