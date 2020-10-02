Governor McMaster lifts restaurant occupancy requirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued Executive ORder 2020-63, which allows SC restaurants to operate at full capacity, effective immediately.
The order does not eliminate the 11:00 p.m. alcohol sales cutoff.
Additionally, mask requirements are still in place for customers and staff.
The order encourages, but does not require, the following:
- Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.
- Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.
- Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.
- Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.