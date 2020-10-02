Governor McMaster lifts restaurant occupancy requirement

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Sullivan's Island Maritime forest, a forest lining the beaches of Sullivan's Island may soon be reduced. The decade-old lawsuit could finally be nearing it's end after a council meeting Friday morning.

Sullivan's Island Town Council voted 4 to 3 in favor of adopting the settlement which will allow for the reduction of some vegetation at the Sullivan's Island Maritime Forest. It's a lawsuit the city has faced dating all the way back to July 8th of 2010. Residents were left with mixed reactions after the vote to approve the settlement.