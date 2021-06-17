Governor McMaster nominates new Secretary of S.C. Department of Commerce

Today, South Carolina business executive Harry M. Lightsey III was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster to serve as the next Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“It would be my distinct honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as South Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce,” says Lightsey. “In addition to bringing new businesses into our state, I believe we have a role to play in helping our established businesses thrive and transform when necessary.”

Lightsey is a Columbia, South Carolina native and has been heavily involved in developing South Carolina’s business community for decades. Lightsey is most known for his role as President of BellSouth Telecommunications for South Carolina, later becoming President for AT&T’s Southeast region.

The news of Lightsey’s nomination comes after Secretary Bobby Hitt’s decision to retire.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our accomplishments and also couldn’t feel more confident in the direction moving forward,” says Secretary Hitt. “Harry Lightsey’s extensive background aligns with Commerce’s mission and will provide meaningful context for engagement in the state’s business community.”

Secretary Hitt lead the office for a decade.

“Harry Lightsey has been a fixture in South Carolina’s business community for decades,” said McMaster. “I’m confident that with the vast experience he will be bringing to the Department of Commerce, South Carolina will keep winning.”

During Hitt’s term, South Carolina has announced 129,373 new jobs, 1,141 projects, and over $35.8 billion in capital investment.

Until Lightsey is confirmed the nominee by the South Carolina Senate, Secretary Hitt will continue to serve in his current capacity.